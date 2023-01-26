Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Raised to GBX 36

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 182.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources Price Performance

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of £150.20 million and a P/E ratio of 212.50. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 21 ($0.26).

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.