BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.40.

BCE stock opened at C$62.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$56.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.16. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 117.64%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

