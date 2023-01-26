BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$65.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.40.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE stock opened at C$62.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$56.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.16. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09.
BCE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 117.64%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
