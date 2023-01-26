Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $2,349,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 447.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 76.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

