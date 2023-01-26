Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 764.50 ($9.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.74) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.73) to GBX 711 ($8.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.91) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.34) to GBX 840 ($10.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

BEZ opened at GBX 656 ($8.12) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 655.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 606.92. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 690.50 ($8.55). The firm has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2,691.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

