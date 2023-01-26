Berenberg Bank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$79.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.46.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$102.96 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.12 and a 12 month high of C$111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.77 billion and a PE ratio of 32.89.
In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. Insiders have sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825 in the last three months.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
