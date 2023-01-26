Berenberg Bank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$79.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$102.96 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.12 and a 12 month high of C$111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.77 billion and a PE ratio of 32.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. Insiders have sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825 in the last three months.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

