BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 621,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after purchasing an additional 600,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,901.52.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.4 %

BHP Group Profile

NYSE:BHP opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.