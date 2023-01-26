Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bio-Path

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

