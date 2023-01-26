Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Price Performance
Bio-Path stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.