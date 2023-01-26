BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $132.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 276.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after acquiring an additional 427,438 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

