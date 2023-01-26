BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $132.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.
BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 276.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $116.59.
Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after acquiring an additional 427,438 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
