BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 248.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 554.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $142.73 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.69.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

