Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $109.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.03.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,297,285 shares of company stock worth $172,508,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.