Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Block were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,646. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of -86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

