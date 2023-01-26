bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.36) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

bluebird bio Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.99. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 173.58% and a negative net margin of 8,828.28%.

Insider Activity at bluebird bio

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,088. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

