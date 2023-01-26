BNP Paribas Downgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Underperform

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.75.
MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance
Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.38. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $125.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
