Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 7,107 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average of $123.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

