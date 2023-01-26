Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

