Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) PT at $16.50

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

DDD stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 277,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,046,700 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $40,273,000 after buying an additional 126,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,872,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

