Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target at $116.92

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,175,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

