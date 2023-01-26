Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $51.09

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPB opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 141,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

