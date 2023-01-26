Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$5.50

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.35.

ECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

ECN stock opened at C$2.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.31. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.57 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.24%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

