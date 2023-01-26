Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target at $8,448.82

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,448.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($117.62) to GBX 9,890 ($122.45) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($141.14) to £128 ($158.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 102.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,490,000 after buying an additional 230,467 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,879,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 17.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FERG opened at $138.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $168.90.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

