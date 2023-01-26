Brokerages Set Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Price Target at $5.25

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLDP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 171.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLDP opened at $3.20 on Friday. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Power will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

