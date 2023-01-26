Brokerages Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $17.17

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.76) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SEOAY opened at $15.16 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.