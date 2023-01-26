Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) PT at GBX 3,228.33

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,295 ($40.79).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($29.22) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($44.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($43.33) to GBX 2,640 ($32.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($39.00) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Charlotte Pedersen purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,307 ($28.56) per share, with a total value of £4,267.95 ($5,284.08). In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.86), for a total transaction of £1,983,484.08 ($2,455,718.81). Also, insider Charlotte Pedersen acquired 185 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,307 ($28.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,267.95 ($5,284.08).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 3,012 ($37.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,327.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,073.84. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,867 ($60.26).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

