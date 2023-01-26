Brokers Issue Forecasts for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,786,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,655 shares of company stock worth $4,527,288 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

