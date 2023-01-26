Brokers Offer Predictions for Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.97) per share.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

