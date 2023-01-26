Brokers Offer Predictions for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Impel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44). Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,313.87% and a negative return on equity of 701.26%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMPL. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

