Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Down 6.1%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.19. 100,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,023,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

