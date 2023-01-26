Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

