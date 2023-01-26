Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,957 ($36.61).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.67) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($36.34) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Bunzl Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,923 ($36.19) on Friday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,542 ($31.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,249 ($40.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,181.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,938.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,914.10.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

