C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 112,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 114.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 122,782 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.84 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

