Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CZR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

