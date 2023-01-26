Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.54 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.45. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.42.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

