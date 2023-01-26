Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$178.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$149.50 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$161.08.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$158.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$159.98.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

