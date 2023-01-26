Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

CNQ stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6237 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

