CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSTR. Piper Sandler downgraded CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $366.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

