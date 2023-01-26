Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to C$180.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CGJTF opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.15. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $153.20.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

