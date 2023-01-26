CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.58.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $233,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

