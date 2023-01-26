Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.