Ceres Power’s (CWR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($19.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 283.67% from the company’s current price.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Shares of CWR opened at GBX 406.60 ($5.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 450.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £781.03 million and a PE ratio of -35.36. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of GBX 296 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 843.20 ($10.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62.
Ceres Power Company Profile
