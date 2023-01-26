Ceres Power’s (CWR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($19.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 283.67% from the company’s current price.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 406.60 ($5.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 450.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £781.03 million and a PE ratio of -35.36. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of GBX 296 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 843.20 ($10.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.