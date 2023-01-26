Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.55. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.