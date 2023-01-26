Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

