Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 10.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

