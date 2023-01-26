China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.