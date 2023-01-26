China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

