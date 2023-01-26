Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$4.40 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

