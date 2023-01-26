Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$4.40 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHR. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cormark decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %

CHR opened at C$3.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$745.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.00. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$4.54.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.541433 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

