CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,410 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

