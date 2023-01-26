CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $260.47 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.