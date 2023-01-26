CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mosaic by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.