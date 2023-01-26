CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,990 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.0 %

MRO stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

