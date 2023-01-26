CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Ferguson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ferguson by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,819 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $112,052,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,342,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($123.31) to GBX 9,630 ($119.23) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ferguson from £114 ($141.14) to £128 ($158.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($117.62) to GBX 9,890 ($122.45) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $138.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $168.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

